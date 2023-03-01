Eden Prairie’s “Empty Bowls,” hosted by PROP Food Shelf, kicked off Feb. 21 for lunch and dinner at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and surpassed its 2020 fundraising total of $70,000.

More than 100 volunteers showed up to serve up soup and contribute to the organization’s fundraiser. According to PROP Executive Director Jenifer Loon, some volunteers even came in and signed up the day of the event. Some of the largest groups of volunteers who showed up included city employees, area banks and many Eden Prairie residents.

