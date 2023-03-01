Eden Prairie’s “Empty Bowls,” hosted by PROP Food Shelf, kicked off Feb. 21 for lunch and dinner at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and surpassed its 2020 fundraising total of $70,000.
More than 100 volunteers showed up to serve up soup and contribute to the organization’s fundraiser. According to PROP Executive Director Jenifer Loon, some volunteers even came in and signed up the day of the event. Some of the largest groups of volunteers who showed up included city employees, area banks and many Eden Prairie residents.
“It’s incredible,” Loon said. “The outpouring of support from the community just continues to astound me, and I’m noticing a lot of people coming to connect with old friends that they always saw at this event, looking to see if they’re here. It’s wonderful just to be a place that the community can gather. They’re here to support PROP, they’re here to see each other and again, we’re just overwhelmed by the support by the community as the need has grown at PROP.”
The organization has continually had to ask for more support from the community, which Loon said has never been a problem. Empty Bowls is the one fundraiser PROP sponsors a year, with many other events being sponsored by volunteers.
The concept of Empty Bowls welcomes attendees to come in and enjoy a free bowl of soup as well as take home one of the 500 donated hand-made bowls, with the optional consideration of a donation to PROP.
“We’re very intentional by our approach, which is, we get the soup donated. It’s a free-will offering. We don’t want anyone to not come because they feel like they need to make a contribution. They don’t,” Loon said. “It’s just a reminder that in our community, though there’s great abundance, there is also many people who don’t have enough food, who maybe don’t have the resources to pay for their housing next month that need some support, and it’s just a great reminder that we’re here to help each other and that, together, we are all stronger as a community.”
All of the soup from the event was donated from all over from places like Culver’s, Lifetime Fitness, Houlihan’s and Lakewinds Food Co-op.
Entertainment included a live bowl-making demonstration by local potter Grace Pass and live entertainment ranging from the Eden Prairie Band Wind Ensemble to the Eden Prairie High School Concert Choir, who serenaded attendees during the lunch portion of the event. There were activities for visitors not interested in soup-eating, including a silent auction with nearly $7,000 worth of donated goods.
The 11th annual event had the theme “Everybody Eats,” which according to a press release, was meant to raise awareness and funding to combat hunger, housing and employment insecurity in both Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.
To coordinate with Empty Bowls, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church members organized a paper goods drive whose turnout was showcased at the event due to PROP’s need. Toilet paper, paper towels and Kleenex are always in high-demand at PROP.
“We were getting really low,” Loon said of the food shelf. “We actually put out a special request on Facebook and our social media saying, ‘We need toilet paper’ and voilà, we have this.”
Measured in miles from end to end, the drive racked up around 49 miles of paper goods.
“I look at this and feel relief because I know that our shelves are going to have toilet paper, and paper towels and things that people need, for quite a while from this donation,” Loon said.
