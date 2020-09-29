EP car seat clinic

A free car seat clinic will be hosted Saturday, Oct. 3, by the Eden Prairie Police Department.

The Eden Prairie Police Department will host a car seat clinic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Eden Prairie Fire Station #1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road, for those needing help with the proper installation of child safety seats.

A certified car seat technicians will check all car seats for proper installation.

There are no appointments needed for this free clinic - participants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a mask for everyone age 5 and older, car seat, manual and child to the clinic.

Masks must be worn at all times. Please stay in your car until a staff members approaches you.

Info: Visit trimurl.co/ZASdhv.

Load comments