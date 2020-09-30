EP badge

Included in the Sept. 11 to 18 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road

- Theft on Neill Lake Road; Magnolia Trail; at the intersection of West 70th Street and Shady Oak Road; Flying Cloud Drive

Sept. 12 - Burglary of a business on Mitchell Road

- Vehicle theft on Woodland Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Carnelian Lane

Sept. 13 - Robbery on Mitchell Road

- Burglary on Bearpath Trail

- Theft on Dahlia Circle; Flying Cloud Drive

Sept. 14 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Market Place Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Jasmine Lane; Burl Oak Court; Eden Road

- Burglary on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Sept. 15 - Drugs on Pioneer Trail

- Burglary of a business on Market Place Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Burglary on Iveywood Court

- Assault on Silverwood Drive

- Vehicle theft on Woodland Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Entrevaux Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

Sept. 16 - Burglary on Woodhill Trail; Dahlia Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane; Kimberly Lane; Lesley Lane; Sunshine Drive; Vermar Terrace

- Assault on Singletree Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of Singletree Lane and Eden Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Sept. 17 - Death investigation on Singletree Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive

Sept. 18 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; 70th Street; Rainbow Drive; Valley Road

Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

