Included in the Sept. 11 to 18 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road
- Theft on Neill Lake Road; Magnolia Trail; at the intersection of West 70th Street and Shady Oak Road; Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 12 - Burglary of a business on Mitchell Road
- Vehicle theft on Woodland Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Carnelian Lane
Sept. 13 - Robbery on Mitchell Road
- Burglary on Bearpath Trail
- Theft on Dahlia Circle; Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 14 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Market Place Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Jasmine Lane; Burl Oak Court; Eden Road
- Burglary on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 15 - Drugs on Pioneer Trail
- Burglary of a business on Market Place Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Burglary on Iveywood Court
- Assault on Silverwood Drive
- Vehicle theft on Woodland Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Entrevaux Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
Sept. 16 - Burglary on Woodhill Trail; Dahlia Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane; Kimberly Lane; Lesley Lane; Sunshine Drive; Vermar Terrace
- Assault on Singletree Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of Singletree Lane and Eden Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 17 - Death investigation on Singletree Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive
Sept. 18 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; 70th Street; Rainbow Drive; Valley Road
Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.