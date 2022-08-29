Included in the department’s reports Aug. 17-23 were these incidents:
Aug. 17 - Damage to property on the 10200 block of Valley View Road.
- DWI on Chestnut Drive and Anderson Lakes Parkway and the 400 block of East Bush Lake Road.
- Warrant arrest on the 14800 block of Pioneer.
- Theft on Plaza Drive.
- Tamper with auto on Valley View Road.
Aug 18 - DWI on the 100 block of Pioneer Trail; 10100 block of Hennepin Town Road; and Bluff Road.
- Theft/larceny on the 13500 block of Technology Drive and the13700 block of Valley View Road;
- Property damage on the 17900 block of Cascade Drive.
- Theft by shoplifting on the 400 block of Prairie Center Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Optum Drive.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
Aug. 19 - DWI on the 200 block of Dell Road; Anderson Lakes Parkway and Erwin Court.
- Theft/larceny on the 11400 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway and 8200 Flying Cloud Drive.
- Damage to property on the 7000 block of Ticonderoga Trail.
- Tamper with auto on Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 21 - Warrant arrest on the 400 block of State Highway.
Aug. 22 - Theft/larceny on the 7500 block of Ridge Circle and Office Ridge Circle.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 12700 block of Plaza Drive.
- Theft by shoplifting on the 12100 block of Singletree Lane.
Aug. 23 - Warrant arrest on the 14000 block of Chestnut Drive.
-Theft/larceny on the 8200 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
