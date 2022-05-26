EP COATS

Included in the department’s May 6-13 reports were these incidents:

May 6 - Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive

- Theft on Glen Lane; Plaza Drive

- Harassing communication on St. John’s Drive

- Damage to property on Evener Way

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Washington Avenue

- Disturbing the peace on South Shore Lane

May 7 - Harassing communication on Darnel Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Malicious Mischief on Starrwood Circle

May 8 - Disturbing the peace on Windward Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Neill Lake Road; Point Chase

- Drugs on Technology Drive

- Lost person on Flying Cloud Drive

- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive

May 9 - Burglary on Martin Drive

- Theft on Plaza Drive; Viking Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on 78th Street

- Harassing communication on Office Ridge Circle

May 10 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive; City West Parkway; intersection of Eden Prairie Road and Highway 212

- Theft on Pine Bluff Court; Technology Drive

- Malicious Mischief on Valley View Road

- Found property on Prairie Center Drive

May 11 - Damage to property on Savannah Chace

- Drugs on Neill Lake Road; intersection of Mitchell Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on 192nd Avenue; Columbine Road

- Found property on Mitchell Road

- Lost property on Flying Cloud Drive

May 12 - Theft on Technology Drive

- Weapons offense on Valley View Road

- Theft on Mitchell Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Stalking on Black Friars Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disorderly conduct on Neill Lake Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Columbine Road

May 13 - Harassing communication on Glory Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Phaeton Drive

- Drugs on Valley View Road

