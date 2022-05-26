Included in the department’s May 6-13 reports were these incidents:
May 6 - Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive
- Theft on Glen Lane; Plaza Drive
- Harassing communication on St. John’s Drive
- Damage to property on Evener Way
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Washington Avenue
- Disturbing the peace on South Shore Lane
May 7 - Harassing communication on Darnel Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Malicious Mischief on Starrwood Circle
May 8 - Disturbing the peace on Windward Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Neill Lake Road; Point Chase
- Drugs on Technology Drive
- Lost person on Flying Cloud Drive
- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive
May 9 - Burglary on Martin Drive
- Theft on Plaza Drive; Viking Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on 78th Street
- Harassing communication on Office Ridge Circle
May 10 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive; City West Parkway; intersection of Eden Prairie Road and Highway 212
- Theft on Pine Bluff Court; Technology Drive
- Malicious Mischief on Valley View Road
- Found property on Prairie Center Drive
May 11 - Damage to property on Savannah Chace
- Drugs on Neill Lake Road; intersection of Mitchell Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on 192nd Avenue; Columbine Road
- Found property on Mitchell Road
- Lost property on Flying Cloud Drive
May 12 - Theft on Technology Drive
- Weapons offense on Valley View Road
- Theft on Mitchell Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Stalking on Black Friars Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disorderly conduct on Neill Lake Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Columbine Road
May 13 - Harassing communication on Glory Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Phaeton Drive
- Drugs on Valley View Road
