EP JACKETS

Included in the department’s March 4-11 reports were these incidents:

March 4 - Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

- Malicious mischief on Chestnut drive

- Vehicle theft on Scot Terrace

- Theft on Forestview Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Vervoort

- Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive; 78th Street

- Harassing communication on Raspberry Hill Road

March 5 - Theft on Mitchell Road

- Damage to property on Hiawatha Avenue

March 6 - Damage to property on Viking Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Flying Cloud Drive

March 7 - Burglary on Columbine Road

March 8 - Vehicle Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Baker Road

- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Chestnut Drive

March 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Ontario Boulevard and Manitoba

- Death investigation on Sohm Court

March 10 - Disturbing the peace on Carriage Court; Howard Lane

- Theft on Woodland Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

March 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive

- Harassing communication on Baywood Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Load comments