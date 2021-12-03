EPPD JACKETS

Included in the department’s Nov. 12-19 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 12 - Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive; Valley View Road

- Indecent exposure on Leona Road

- Threat on Singletree Lane

Nov. 13 - Disturbing the peace on Allen Court

- Burglary on Emerson Court; Beverly Drive; Rodeo Circle

- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Rodeo Circle; Glacier Bay; Shady Oak Road; Magnolia Trail; Columbine Road

- Recovery of stolen items on Wuttke Crossing

- Disorderly conduct on Washington Avenue

Nov. 14 - Damage to property on Indian Chief Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Village Woods Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Nov. 15 - Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Hiawatha Avenue

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Bearpath Trail

- Recovery of stolen items on Trillium Circle

Nov. 16 - Found property on Columbine Road

- Burglary on Columbine Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Martin Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Pioneer Trail

- Damage to property on Singletree Lane

Nov. 17 - Burglary on Washington Avenue; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Fairway Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road; Plaza Drive

- Theft on Pioneer Trail

Nov. 18 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Found property at the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Twilight Trail; Mitchell Road

- Disturbing the peace on Settlers Way; Woodland Drive

Nov. 19 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Scarlet Globe Drive; City West Parkway; Niawah Drive; Gweneth Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive; Hennepin Town Road

- Damage to property on Scot Terrace; St. Johns Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Paulsen Drive

