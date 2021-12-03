Included in the department’s Nov. 12-19 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 12 - Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive; Valley View Road
- Indecent exposure on Leona Road
- Threat on Singletree Lane
Nov. 13 - Disturbing the peace on Allen Court
- Burglary on Emerson Court; Beverly Drive; Rodeo Circle
- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Rodeo Circle; Glacier Bay; Shady Oak Road; Magnolia Trail; Columbine Road
- Recovery of stolen items on Wuttke Crossing
- Disorderly conduct on Washington Avenue
Nov. 14 - Damage to property on Indian Chief Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Village Woods Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Nov. 15 - Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Hiawatha Avenue
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Bearpath Trail
- Recovery of stolen items on Trillium Circle
Nov. 16 - Found property on Columbine Road
- Burglary on Columbine Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Martin Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Pioneer Trail
- Damage to property on Singletree Lane
Nov. 17 - Burglary on Washington Avenue; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Fairway Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road; Plaza Drive
- Theft on Pioneer Trail
Nov. 18 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Found property at the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Twilight Trail; Mitchell Road
- Disturbing the peace on Settlers Way; Woodland Drive
Nov. 19 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Scarlet Globe Drive; City West Parkway; Niawah Drive; Gweneth Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive; Hennepin Town Road
- Damage to property on Scot Terrace; St. Johns Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Paulsen Drive
