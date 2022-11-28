Included in the department’s reports Oct. 21-28 were these incidents:
Nov. 12 - DWI on Highway 100/Minnetonka Boulevard; 78th Street.
- Tamper with an automobile on Singletree Lane; Plaza Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tamper with mail on Dewey Court.
Nov. 13 - Drugs on Interstate 494; Shady Oak Road.
- Death investigation on Westgate Trail.
- Tamper with an automobile on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Damage to property on Singletree Lane; Crystal View Road.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- DWI on U.S. Highway 212.
Nov. 14 - Tamper with an automobile on Technology Drive; Market Place Drive.
Nov. 15 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane.
- Drugs on Mitchell Road.
- Tamper with mail on Towers Lane.
Nov. 16 - Industrial accident on Valley View Road.
Nov. 17 - Theft on City West Parkway.
- Drugs on City West Parkway; Preserve Boulevard.
Nov. 18 - Drugs on Interstate 494.
- Tamper with an automobile on Waterford Road; Marigold Circle.
- Weapons offense on Coneflower Lane.
- Theft on Larkspur Lane; Flying Cloud Drive.
