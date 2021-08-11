ep badge

Included in the department’s July 24-30 reports were these incidents:

July 24 - A theft was reported on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Pioneer Trail.

- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Staring Lake Parkway.

- Malicious mischief was reported on Wynnfield Road.

- A threat was reported on Alise Place.

- Harassing communications were reported on Glory Lane.

July 25 - Drugs were reported on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Manor Road.

- A death investigation was conducted on Brighton Lane.

- Disorderly conduct was reported on Prairie Center Drive.

July 26 - Disturbing the peace was reported on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- A lost person was found on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Burglary of a business was reported on Technology Drive.

- Tampering with the mail was reported on Gordon Drive.

- A theft was reported on Market Place Drive.

July 27 - Disorderly conduct was reported on Douglas Drive.

- An industrial accident was reported on Glacier Bay.

- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Douglas Drive.

- A death investigation was conducted on Leona Road.

- Disturbing the peace was reported on Hiawatha Avenue.

- A theft was reported on Marigold Circle.

July 28 - Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Prairie Center Drive.

- Damage to property was reported on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Disturbing the peace was reported on Duck Lake Road.

July 29 - Damage to property was reported on Mitchell Road.

- A theft was reported on Valley View Road; 78th Street.

- A suspicious package was reported on Sheridan Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Singletree Lane.

- Indecent exposure was reported on Dell Road.

July 30 - A death investigation was reported on Park View Lane.

- The burglary of a residence was reported on Technology Drive.

- Property damage was reported on Ticonderoga Trail.

- A theft was reported on Prairie Center Drive.

- A threat was reported on Mitchell Road.

- Drugs were reported at the intersection of Viking Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

