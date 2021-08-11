Included in the department’s July 24-30 reports were these incidents:
July 24 - A theft was reported on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Pioneer Trail.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Staring Lake Parkway.
- Malicious mischief was reported on Wynnfield Road.
- A threat was reported on Alise Place.
- Harassing communications were reported on Glory Lane.
July 25 - Drugs were reported on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Manor Road.
- A death investigation was conducted on Brighton Lane.
- Disorderly conduct was reported on Prairie Center Drive.
July 26 - Disturbing the peace was reported on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- A lost person was found on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Burglary of a business was reported on Technology Drive.
- Tampering with the mail was reported on Gordon Drive.
- A theft was reported on Market Place Drive.
July 27 - Disorderly conduct was reported on Douglas Drive.
- An industrial accident was reported on Glacier Bay.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Douglas Drive.
- A death investigation was conducted on Leona Road.
- Disturbing the peace was reported on Hiawatha Avenue.
- A theft was reported on Marigold Circle.
July 28 - Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Prairie Center Drive.
- Damage to property was reported on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Disturbing the peace was reported on Duck Lake Road.
July 29 - Damage to property was reported on Mitchell Road.
- A theft was reported on Valley View Road; 78th Street.
- A suspicious package was reported on Sheridan Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Singletree Lane.
- Indecent exposure was reported on Dell Road.
July 30 - A death investigation was reported on Park View Lane.
- The burglary of a residence was reported on Technology Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Ticonderoga Trail.
- A theft was reported on Prairie Center Drive.
- A threat was reported on Mitchell Road.
- Drugs were reported at the intersection of Viking Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
