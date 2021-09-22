Included in the department’s Sept. 3-10 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Gable Drive; Magnolia Trail; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Main Street; Weston Bay Road
- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Spring Road and Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Could Drive; 62nd Street
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 4 - Theft on Valley View Road
- Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Blakeney Road
- Trespassing on St. Johns Drive
Sept. 5 - Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Burglary on Runnel Circle
- Damage to property on Tanager Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Primrose Lane
Sept. 6 - Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle; Howard Lane; Magnolia Trail
- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Haralson Drive
Sept. 7 - Theft on Thornhill Road; Montgomery Court; Flying Cloud Drive
- Malicious mischief on Geisler Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Dahlia Circle
- Drugs on City West Parkway
- Found person on Townsend Drive
Sept. 8 - Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle; Valley View Road; Primrose Lane; Shoreline Drive
- Theft of a vehicle on Westwind Drive
- Theft on Stanley Trail; Regency Lane; Shoreline Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Lost person on Lilac Drive
- Burglary on St. Johns Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
- Trespass on St. Johns Drive
Sept. 9 - Harassing communication on Tree Farm Road; Ontario Boulevard; City West Parkway
- Death investigation on Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive
- Found person on Primrose Lane
- Theft on Valley View Road; Prairie Lakes Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Wagner Way
Sept. 10 - Theft of a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Bush Lake Road; Viking Drive
- Theft on Lorence Way; Technology Drive; Singletree Lane
