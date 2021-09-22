EP police jackets

Included in the department’s Sept. 3-10 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Gable Drive; Magnolia Trail; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Main Street; Weston Bay Road

- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Spring Road and Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Could Drive; 62nd Street

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

Sept. 4 - Theft on Valley View Road

- Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Blakeney Road

- Trespassing on St. Johns Drive

Sept. 5 - Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Burglary on Runnel Circle

- Damage to property on Tanager Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Primrose Lane

Sept. 6 - Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle; Howard Lane; Magnolia Trail

- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Haralson Drive

Sept. 7 - Theft on Thornhill Road; Montgomery Court; Flying Cloud Drive

- Malicious mischief on Geisler Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Dahlia Circle

- Drugs on City West Parkway

- Found person on Townsend Drive

Sept. 8 - Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle; Valley View Road; Primrose Lane; Shoreline Drive

- Theft of a vehicle on Westwind Drive

- Theft on Stanley Trail; Regency Lane; Shoreline Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Lost person on Lilac Drive

- Burglary on St. Johns Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

- Trespass on St. Johns Drive

Sept. 9 - Harassing communication on Tree Farm Road; Ontario Boulevard; City West Parkway

- Death investigation on Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive

- Found person on Primrose Lane

- Theft on Valley View Road; Prairie Lakes Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Wagner Way

Sept. 10 - Theft of a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Bush Lake Road; Viking Drive

- Theft on Lorence Way; Technology Drive; Singletree Lane

