Included in the Eden Prairie Police Sept. 18 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 18 - Threat on City West Parkway
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; 70th Street; Rainbow Drive; Valley Road
Sept. 19 - Theft at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Plaza; Marshall Road; Glen Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Steward Drive
- Harassing communication on Tristram Way
- Damage to property on Promontory Drive; Eden Prairie Road
Sept. 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Park View Lane; Staring Lake Parkway
- Vehicle theft on Lorena Lane
- Theft on Singletree lane; Woodhill Trail; Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center; 74th Street
Sept. 21 - Harassing communication on Michele Lane; Promontory Drive
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Lee Drive
- Malicious mischief on Crabapple Lane
Sept. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Center Way; Washington Avenue
- Damage to property on Portal Drive
- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Singletree Lane; St. Johns Drive; Pioneer Trail; Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 23 - Theft on Hennepin Town Road; Den Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane
Sept. 24 - Drugs on Shady Oak Road
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Vehicle theft on City West Parkway
- Stalking on Cascade Drive
Sept. 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Honeysuckle Lane; Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs on South Shore Lane
- Harassing communication on Taffy Way
- Assault at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Staring Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.