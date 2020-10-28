Included in the Eden Prairie Police Oct. 9 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Englewood Drive, Anderson Lakes Road, Jack Pine Trail and Riverview Road.
- Tampering with the mail on Mitchell Road and on 66th Street Circle.
- Vehicle theft on Hidden Oaks Drive.
- Drugs on Technology Drive.
- Assault on Valley View Road.
Oct. 10 - Theft on Pioneer Trail, Peep Oday Trail and Glen Lane.
- Burglary of a dwelling on Eden Road.
Oct. 11 - Theft on Chatham Way and on Pioneer Trail.
- Weapons offense on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with the mail on Amherst Lane.
Oct. 12 - Damage to property on Labont Way and on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with the mail on Farmstead Circle and on Pristine Pine Trail.
Oct. 13 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive, Woodland Drive and near the intersection of Sunnybrook Road and Homeward Hills.
- Harassing communication on Bedford Drive.
Oct. 14 - Theft on Chestnut Drive; intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Darnel Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Singletree Lane, Old Shady Oak Road and Timber Lake Drive.
- Tampering with the mail on Jasmine Lane.
Oct. 15 - Theft on Valley View Road, Den Road and Singletree Lane.
Oct. 16 - Burglary of a business on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive and on Sorrel Way.
- Theft on Wedgeway Court and on Martin Drive.
- Burglary of a dwelling on Hackberry Court.
- Tampering with the mail on Entrevaux Drive.
- Assault at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Valley View.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
