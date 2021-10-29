Included in the department’s Oct. 8-15 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 8 - Disturbing the peace on Hiawatha Avenue.

- Lost person on Singletree Lane; Peterborg Road.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive .

- Threat on Stewart Drive.

- Harassing communication on Stanburry Curve.

- DWI on Highway 212.

Oct. 9 - DWI on Interstate 494; Highway 212; Prairie Center Drive.

- Vehicle tampering on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive.

- Damage to property on Plumstone Drive.

- Disturbing the peace on Crestwood Terrace; Carmody Drive.

Oct. 10 - Disturbing the peace on Masons Pointe.

- Business burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Vehicle tampering on Washington Avenue; Pioneer Trail.

- Disorderly conduct on Indigo Drive.

- Malicious mischief on Flying Cloud Drive.

Oct. 11 - Vehicle tampering on Crystal View Road.

- Harassing communication on Viking Drive.

Oct. 12 - Theft on Mitchell Road; Bury Drive; Emerald Lane.

- Harassing communication on Glory Lane.

- Disorderly conduct on Tanager Lane.

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.

- Vehicle tampering on Martin Drive.

Oct. 13 - Malicious mischief on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Exposer/obscenity on Den Road.

- Threat on Fuller Road (2x).

- Mail tampering on Lorence Way.

- Vehicle tampering on Columbine Road.

- Harassing communication on Gerard Drive.

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail.

Oct. 14 - Business burglary on Columbine Road.

- Vehicle tampering on George Moran Drive.

- Mail tampering on Franlo Road.

- Theft on Jasper Lane; Prairie Center Drive; Valley View Road (2x).

- Assault on Prairie Center Drive.

- Robbery on Viking Drive.

- Vehicle theft on Dahlia Circle.

- Damage to property on Hillcrest Court.

- DWI on Eden Prairie Road.

- Harassing communication on Franlo Road.

Oct. 15 - Theft on 62nd Street.

- Vehicle tampering on Wild Heron Point; Gateway Lane.

- Theft on Mitchell Road, 69th Street; Prairie Center Drive.

