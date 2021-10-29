Included in the department’s Oct. 8-15 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 8 - Disturbing the peace on Hiawatha Avenue.
- Lost person on Singletree Lane; Peterborg Road.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive .
- Threat on Stewart Drive.
- Harassing communication on Stanburry Curve.
- DWI on Highway 212.
Oct. 9 - DWI on Interstate 494; Highway 212; Prairie Center Drive.
- Vehicle tampering on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive.
- Damage to property on Plumstone Drive.
- Disturbing the peace on Crestwood Terrace; Carmody Drive.
Oct. 10 - Disturbing the peace on Masons Pointe.
- Business burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Vehicle tampering on Washington Avenue; Pioneer Trail.
- Disorderly conduct on Indigo Drive.
- Malicious mischief on Flying Cloud Drive.
Oct. 11 - Vehicle tampering on Crystal View Road.
- Harassing communication on Viking Drive.
Oct. 12 - Theft on Mitchell Road; Bury Drive; Emerald Lane.
- Harassing communication on Glory Lane.
- Disorderly conduct on Tanager Lane.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
- Vehicle tampering on Martin Drive.
Oct. 13 - Malicious mischief on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Exposer/obscenity on Den Road.
- Threat on Fuller Road (2x).
- Mail tampering on Lorence Way.
- Vehicle tampering on Columbine Road.
- Harassing communication on Gerard Drive.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail.
Oct. 14 - Business burglary on Columbine Road.
- Vehicle tampering on George Moran Drive.
- Mail tampering on Franlo Road.
- Theft on Jasper Lane; Prairie Center Drive; Valley View Road (2x).
- Assault on Prairie Center Drive.
- Robbery on Viking Drive.
- Vehicle theft on Dahlia Circle.
- Damage to property on Hillcrest Court.
- DWI on Eden Prairie Road.
- Harassing communication on Franlo Road.
Oct. 15 - Theft on 62nd Street.
- Vehicle tampering on Wild Heron Point; Gateway Lane.
- Theft on Mitchell Road, 69th Street; Prairie Center Drive.
