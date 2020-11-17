Included in the department’s Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 30 - Vehicle theft on Purdey Road and Valley View Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Tanglewood Drive, Horseshoe Trail, Baker Road and Purdey Road.
- Theft on City West Parkway, Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree Lane.
- Damage to property on Portal Drive.
Oct. 31 - Theft on Larkspur Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive.
- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive.
Nov. 1 - Damage to property on Martin Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Riverview and Howard Lane.
Nov. 2 - Theft of a vehicle on Dahlia Circle.
- Assault on Terra Verde Trail.
Nov. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Nov. 4 - Burglary of a business on Mitchell Road.
- Recovery of stolen property on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with the mail on Candlewood Parkway and at the intersection of Highview Drive and Pioneer.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Nov. 5 - Vehicle theft on Neill Lake Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Theft on Hiawatha Avenue and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road.
Nov. 6 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive.
- Threat on Porchlight Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Fairway Drive.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
