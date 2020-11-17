ep police jackets

Included in the department’s Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 30 - Vehicle theft on Purdey Road and Valley View Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Tanglewood Drive, Horseshoe Trail, Baker Road and Purdey Road.

- Theft on City West Parkway, Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree Lane.

- Damage to property on Portal Drive.

Oct. 31 - Theft on Larkspur Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive.

- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive.

Nov. 1 - Damage to property on Martin Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Riverview and Howard Lane.

Nov. 2 - Theft of a vehicle on Dahlia Circle.

- Assault on Terra Verde Trail.

Nov. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Nov. 4 - Burglary of a business on Mitchell Road.

- Recovery of stolen property on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Candlewood Parkway and at the intersection of Highview Drive and Pioneer.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Nov. 5 - Vehicle theft on Neill Lake Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Theft on Hiawatha Avenue and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road.

Nov. 6 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive.

- Threat on Porchlight Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Fairway Drive.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

