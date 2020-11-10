Included in the department’s Oct. 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 23 - Theft on Preserve Boulevard; Prairie Center Drive.
- Tampering with vehicle on Westwind Drive, Washington Avenue and Eden Road.
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.
Oct. 24 - Theft on Hidden Oaks Drive, Singletree Lane and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Cardiff Lane.
- Threat on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Oct. 25 - Theft on Mitchell Road.
Oct. 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive.
- Damage to property on Evenvale Boulevard.
- Theft on Rowland Road and on Muirfield Lane.
Oct. 27 - Burglary on Candlewood Parkway.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Wagner Way, City West Parkway and Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Oct. 28 - Drugs at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Chestnut Drive.
- Burglary on Eden Road.
- Tampering with the mail on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Carnelian.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on St. Johns Drive.
Oct. 29 - Theft on Maple Leaf Drive, City West Parkway, Westwind Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.
Oct. 30 - Tampering with a vehicle on Tanglewood Drive, Horseshoe Trail, Purdey Road and Baker Road.
- Theft on City West Parkway, Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle on Valley View Road.
- Damage to property on Portal Drive.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
