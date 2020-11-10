eden prairie police car

Included in the department’s Oct. 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 23 - Theft on Preserve Boulevard; Prairie Center Drive.

- Tampering with vehicle on Westwind Drive, Washington Avenue and Eden Road.

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.

Oct. 24 - Theft on Hidden Oaks Drive, Singletree Lane and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Cardiff Lane.

- Threat on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Oct. 25 - Theft on Mitchell Road.

Oct. 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive.

- Damage to property on Evenvale Boulevard.

- Theft on Rowland Road and on Muirfield Lane.

Oct. 27 - Burglary on Candlewood Parkway.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Wagner Way, City West Parkway and Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Oct. 28 - Drugs at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Chestnut Drive.

- Burglary on Eden Road.

- Tampering with the mail on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Carnelian.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on St. Johns Drive.

Oct. 29 - Theft on Maple Leaf Drive, City West Parkway, Westwind Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.

Oct. 30 - Tampering with a vehicle on Tanglewood Drive, Horseshoe Trail, Purdey Road and Baker Road.

- Theft on City West Parkway, Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree Lane.

- Theft of a vehicle on Valley View Road.

- Damage to property on Portal Drive.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

