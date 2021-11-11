Included in the department’s Oct. 22-29 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 22 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive; Singletree Lane; Leona Road
- Theft on Homestead Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road
- Harassing communication on Wilson Drive
Oct. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay; Harvest Lane; Kensington Drive; Chesholm Lane; Singletree Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Alpine Trail; Valley View Road
- Disturbing the peace on Stewart Drive
Oct. 24 - Vehicle theft on Viking Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Essex Court; Market Place Drive
Oct. 25 - Vehicle theft on Island Road
- Burglary on Burr Ridge Lane; Boss Circle; Undestad Street
- Tampering with a vehicle on Terracewood Drive; Commonwealth Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Undestad Street; Island Road; Parker Drive
- Weapons offense on School Road
- Damage to property at the intersection of Eden Prairie Road and Edenwood Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
Oct. 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on Bluestem Lane
- Theft on Primrose Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Washington Avenue
- Burglary on Technology Drive
Oct. 27 - Theft on Windward Circle; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle; Singletree Lane
Oct. 28 - Theft on Strawberry Court
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
Oct. 29 - Disorderly conduct on Point Chase Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay
- Damage to property on Flying Cloud Drive
