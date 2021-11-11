ep police coats

Included in the department’s Oct. 22-29 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 22 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive; Singletree Lane; Leona Road

- Theft on Homestead Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road

- Harassing communication on Wilson Drive

Oct. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay; Harvest Lane; Kensington Drive; Chesholm Lane; Singletree Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Alpine Trail; Valley View Road

- Disturbing the peace on Stewart Drive

Oct. 24 - Vehicle theft on Viking Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Essex Court; Market Place Drive

Oct. 25 - Vehicle theft on Island Road

- Burglary on Burr Ridge Lane; Boss Circle; Undestad Street

- Tampering with a vehicle on Terracewood Drive; Commonwealth Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Undestad Street; Island Road; Parker Drive

- Weapons offense on School Road

- Damage to property at the intersection of Eden Prairie Road and Edenwood Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road

Oct. 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on Bluestem Lane

- Theft on Primrose Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Washington Avenue

- Burglary on Technology Drive

Oct. 27 - Theft on Windward Circle; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle; Singletree Lane

Oct. 28 - Theft on Strawberry Court

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

Oct. 29 - Disorderly conduct on Point Chase Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay

- Damage to property on Flying Cloud Drive

