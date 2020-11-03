EP police jackets

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Oct. 16 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 16 - Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive and on Sorrel Way.

- Harassing communication on Cortland Road and on Morgan Lane.

- Theft on Wedgeway Court and on Martin Drive.

- Burglary on Hackberry Court.

- Tampering with the mail on Entrevaux Drive.

- Assault near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Valley View.

Oct. 17 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail and on Kinsley Street.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, on Shelter Grove and on Pioneer Trail.

- Damage to property on Flying Cloud Drive, on Martin Drive and on Chestnut Drive.

Oct. 18 - Damage to property on Martin Drive and on Chestnut Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Oct. 19 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive, on Pioneer Trail and on Singletree Lane.

- Theft on Primrose Lane, on Mitchell Road and on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Threat on Chestnut Drive.

Oct. 20 - Burglary on Point Chase.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, on Hillside Drive, on Chestnut Drive and on Pioneer Trail.

Oct. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Tartan Curve.

- Theft of a vehicle near the intersection of Springhill Circle and Woodland.

- Drugs on Valley View Road.

Oct. 22 - Theft of a vehicle on Washington Avenue.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Singletree Lane.

Oct. 23 - Theft on Den Road, on Preserve Boulevard and on Prairie Center Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive, on Eden Road and on Washington Avenue.

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.

Load comments