Included in the department’s Oct. 15-22 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 15 - Theft on 62nd Street; Mitchell Road; 69th Street; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Wild Heron Point; intersection of Gateway Lane and Gould
Oct. 16 - Drugs at the intersection of Eden Prairie Road and 78th Street; intersection of Linwood Court and Cobblestone; Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Leona Road
- Harassing communication on Leona Road
Oct. 17 - Theft on Pioneer Trail; Flying Cloud Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Pennington Avenue; Dell Road
- Death investigation on Hampshire Lane
Oct. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Road
- Disturbing the peace on Hiawatha Avenue
- Theft on Leona Road
Oct. 19 - Damage to property on Office Ridge Circle; Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Commonwealth Drive; Leona Road
- Threat on Junegrass Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Joiner Way
Oct. 20 - Theft on Lillian Lane
- Assault on Countryside Drive
Oct. 21 - Theft on Shady Oak Road; Dogwood Circle
- Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail; Valley View Road
Oct. 22 - Theft on Homestead Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road
- Harassing communication on Wilson Drive
- Drugs on Singletree Lane; Leona Road
