ep police

Included in the department’s Oct. 15-22 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 15 - Theft on 62nd Street; Mitchell Road; 69th Street; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Wild Heron Point; intersection of Gateway Lane and Gould

Oct. 16 - Drugs at the intersection of Eden Prairie Road and 78th Street; intersection of Linwood Court and Cobblestone; Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Leona Road

- Harassing communication on Leona Road

Oct. 17 - Theft on Pioneer Trail; Flying Cloud Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Pennington Avenue; Dell Road

- Death investigation on Hampshire Lane

Oct. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Road

- Disturbing the peace on Hiawatha Avenue

- Theft on Leona Road

Oct. 19 - Damage to property on Office Ridge Circle; Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Commonwealth Drive; Leona Road

- Threat on Junegrass Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Joiner Way

Oct. 20 - Theft on Lillian Lane

- Assault on Countryside Drive

Oct. 21 - Theft on Shady Oak Road; Dogwood Circle

- Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail; Valley View Road

Oct. 22 - Theft on Homestead Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road

- Harassing communication on Wilson Drive

- Drugs on Singletree Lane; Leona Road

