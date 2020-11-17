EP badge

Included in the department’s Nov. 6 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 6 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive and Flying Cloud Drive. 

- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive.

- Threat on Porchlight Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Fairway Drive.

Nov. 7 - Theft on Dell Drive and Plaza Drive.

- Burglary on Hackberry Court.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Purdey Road.

Nov. 8 - Robbery on Den Road.

- Burglary on Landing Road and Eden Road.

- Tampering with the mail on Hackberry Court.

- Theft on Fuller Road.

Nov. 9 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway, Point Chase, Flying Cloud Drive, Prairie Center Drive and Red Rock Road.

- Assault on Singletree Lane.

- Threat on St. Johns Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle.

Nov. 10 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail, Edenvale Boulevard and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on 62nd Street.

- Theft on Main Street, Crestwood Terrace, Flying Cloud Drive and Charlson Road.

- Damage to property on Bell Oaks Estate.

Nov. 11 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Pathfinder Drive and Plaza Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay and Terrey Pine Court.

- Drugs on Leona Road and Crystal View Road.

Nov. 12 - Weapons offense on Viking Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue and Primrose Lane.

Nov. 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Aztec Drive and Franlo Road.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments