Included in the department’s Nov. 6 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 6 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive.
- Threat on Porchlight Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Fairway Drive.
Nov. 7 - Theft on Dell Drive and Plaza Drive.
- Burglary on Hackberry Court.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Purdey Road.
Nov. 8 - Robbery on Den Road.
- Burglary on Landing Road and Eden Road.
- Tampering with the mail on Hackberry Court.
- Theft on Fuller Road.
Nov. 9 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway, Point Chase, Flying Cloud Drive, Prairie Center Drive and Red Rock Road.
- Assault on Singletree Lane.
- Threat on St. Johns Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle.
Nov. 10 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail, Edenvale Boulevard and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on 62nd Street.
- Theft on Main Street, Crestwood Terrace, Flying Cloud Drive and Charlson Road.
- Damage to property on Bell Oaks Estate.
Nov. 11 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Pathfinder Drive and Plaza Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay and Terrey Pine Court.
- Drugs on Leona Road and Crystal View Road.
Nov. 12 - Weapons offense on Viking Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue and Primrose Lane.
Nov. 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Aztec Drive and Franlo Road.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
