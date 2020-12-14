EP badge

Included in the department’s Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 27 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Shady Oak.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail and Prairie Center Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Nov. 28 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and I-494.

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail and Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Nov. 29 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Nov. 30 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive.

- Theft on Briarglen Road, Wuttke Crossing and Croixwood Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway and Washington Avenue.

Dec. 1 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Prairie Center Drive, Marigold Circle, Smetana Lane and Den Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Marigold Circle.

Dec. 2 - Drugs on Gweneth Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive.

- Theft on Singletree Lane.

Dec. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Park Circle, Mount Cure Road, Anderson Lakes Parkway and Pioneer Trail.

- Theft on Village Woods Drive.

Dec. 4 - Drugs on Prairie Lakes Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Burglary on Plaza Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Bury Drive and Chestnut Drive.

- Theft on Emerald Lane, Wagner Way and Leona Road.

