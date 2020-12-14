Included in the department’s Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 27 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Shady Oak.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail and Prairie Center Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Nov. 28 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and I-494.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail and Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Nov. 29 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Nov. 30 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive.
- Theft on Briarglen Road, Wuttke Crossing and Croixwood Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway and Washington Avenue.
Dec. 1 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Prairie Center Drive, Marigold Circle, Smetana Lane and Den Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Marigold Circle.
Dec. 2 - Drugs on Gweneth Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive.
- Theft on Singletree Lane.
Dec. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Park Circle, Mount Cure Road, Anderson Lakes Parkway and Pioneer Trail.
- Theft on Village Woods Drive.
Dec. 4 - Drugs on Prairie Lakes Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Burglary on Plaza Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Bury Drive and Chestnut Drive.
- Theft on Emerald Lane, Wagner Way and Leona Road.
