Included in the department’s Nov. 26-Dec. 3 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 26 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive; Gateway Lane; Columbine Road
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail; Point Chase
Nov. 27 - Vehicle theft on Hummingbird Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494; Technology Drive
Nov. 28 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Damage to property on Avon Court; Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Overlook Trail
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Eden Prairie
Nov. 29 - Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive
- Threat on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Black Maple Drive
- Found property at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and 78th Street
- Harassing communication on Technology Drive
Nov. 30 - Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane
- Drugs on School Road
- Disorderly conduct on Glory Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Kimball Drive
- Theft of a vehicle at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Basswood Road
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Dec. 1 - Harassing communication on Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 2 - Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Commonwealth Drive; 74th Street
- Theft on Harvest Lane; Flying Cloud Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on Steward Drive
Dec. 3 - Disturbing the peace on Martin Drive
- Damage to property on Riley Lake Road
- Theft on Haralson Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Duck Lake Road
