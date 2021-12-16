police lights

Included in the department’s Nov. 26-Dec. 3 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 26 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive; Gateway Lane; Columbine Road

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail; Point Chase

Nov. 27 - Vehicle theft on Hummingbird Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494; Technology Drive

Nov. 28 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Damage to property on Avon Court; Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Overlook Trail

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Eden Prairie

Nov. 29 - Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive

- Threat on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Black Maple Drive

- Found property at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and 78th Street

- Harassing communication on Technology Drive

Nov. 30 - Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane

- Drugs on School Road

- Disorderly conduct on Glory Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Kimball Drive

- Theft of a vehicle at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Basswood Road

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

Dec. 1 - Harassing communication on Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 2 - Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Commonwealth Drive; 74th Street

- Theft on Harvest Lane; Flying Cloud Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on Steward Drive

Dec. 3 - Disturbing the peace on Martin Drive

- Damage to property on Riley Lake Road

- Theft on Haralson Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Duck Lake Road

