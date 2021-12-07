EP badge

Included in the department’s Nov. 19-26 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 19 - Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road; Scot Terrace; St. Johns Drive

-Disturbing the peace on Paulsen Drive

- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Scarlet Globe Drive; City West Parkway; Kiawah Drive; Gweneth Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive; Hennepin Town Road

Nov. 20 - Burglary on Columbine Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chapman Point; Cavallo Ridge; Hennepin Town Road

- Disorderly conduct on Anderson Lakes Parkway; intersection of Eden Prairie Road and 78th Street; Valley View Road and Eden Prairie Road

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

Nov. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Woodland Drive

- Harassing communication on Westwind Parkway

Nov. 22 - Damage to property on Riley Lake Road

- Assault on Valley View Road

- Drugs on Singletree Lane

Nov. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Mitchell Road

- Disturbing the peace on Glory Lane

- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell Road

Nov. 23 - Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Dell Road; Flying Cloud Drive

Nov. 24 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Lilac Drive; Saddle Horn Court; Martin Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Prairie Center Drive

Nov. 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Tree Farm Road

Nov. 26 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive; Gateway Lane; Columbine Road

- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail; Point Chase

