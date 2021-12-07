Included in the department’s Nov. 19-26 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 19 - Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road; Scot Terrace; St. Johns Drive
-Disturbing the peace on Paulsen Drive
- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Scarlet Globe Drive; City West Parkway; Kiawah Drive; Gweneth Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive; Hennepin Town Road
Nov. 20 - Burglary on Columbine Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chapman Point; Cavallo Ridge; Hennepin Town Road
- Disorderly conduct on Anderson Lakes Parkway; intersection of Eden Prairie Road and 78th Street; Valley View Road and Eden Prairie Road
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
Nov. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Woodland Drive
- Harassing communication on Westwind Parkway
Nov. 22 - Damage to property on Riley Lake Road
- Assault on Valley View Road
- Drugs on Singletree Lane
Nov. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Mitchell Road
- Disturbing the peace on Glory Lane
- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell Road
Nov. 23 - Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Dell Road; Flying Cloud Drive
Nov. 24 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Lilac Drive; Saddle Horn Court; Martin Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Prairie Center Drive
Nov. 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Tree Farm Road
Nov. 26 - Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive; Gateway Lane; Columbine Road
- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail; Point Chase
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.