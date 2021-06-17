Included in the department’s May 28 to June 4 reports were these incidents:
May 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road
- Stalking on Mitchell Road
- Theft at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Valley View Road; Chestnut Drive
May 29 - Theft on Technology Drive; Martin Drive
- Malicious mischief on Staring Lake Parkway
May 30 - Malicious mischief on Wynstone Pass
May 31 - Theft on Chestnut Drive
- Malicious mischief on Maple Leaf Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on I-494; at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Amsden Way
- Drugs on Dell Road
June 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Ginavale Lane; Prairie Center Drive
- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of 78th Street and Mitchell Road
- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Damage to property on Riley Lake Road
- Theft on Mariann Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Junegrass Lane
- Threat on Singletree Lane
- Drugs on Highway 169
June 2 - Theft on Englewood Drive; Portal Drive
June 3 - Drugs at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and City West
- Theft on Singletree Lane
June 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Fairway Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and I-494; Technology Drive; intersection of I-494 and Prairie Center Drive
- Harassing communication on Falcons Way; Eden Prairie Road
- Theft on Island Road; Tickseed Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Glen Lane.
- Death investigation on 175th Avenue
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
