ep police badge

Included in the department’s May 28 to June 4 reports were these incidents:

May 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road

- Stalking on Mitchell Road

- Theft at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Valley View Road; Chestnut Drive

May 29 - Theft on Technology Drive; Martin Drive

- Malicious mischief on Staring Lake Parkway

May 30 - Malicious mischief on Wynstone Pass

May 31 - Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Malicious mischief on Maple Leaf Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on I-494; at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Amsden Way

- Drugs on Dell Road

June 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Ginavale Lane; Prairie Center Drive

- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of 78th Street and Mitchell Road

- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Damage to property on Riley Lake Road

- Theft on Mariann Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Junegrass Lane

- Threat on Singletree Lane

- Drugs on Highway 169

June 2 - Theft on Englewood Drive; Portal Drive

June 3 - Drugs at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and City West

- Theft on Singletree Lane

June 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Fairway Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and I-494; Technology Drive; intersection of I-494 and Prairie Center Drive

- Harassing communication on Falcons Way; Eden Prairie Road

- Theft on Island Road; Tickseed Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Glen Lane.

- Death investigation on 175th Avenue

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

