Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s May 21-28 reports were these incidents:
May 21- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and I-494
- Theft on Hunters Run; Hamilton Road; Terrey Pine Drive; Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
May 22 - Theft on Glen Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road
May 23 - Assault on Bearpath Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Misty Morning Lane; Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
May 24 - Theft on Butterscotch Road
- Person found on Den Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
May 25 - Theft on 78th Street; Shady Oak Road; Stanley Trail
- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive
- Burglary on Canadians Landing
May 26 - Drugs on Pioneer Trail
- Industrial accident on Fuller Road
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Weapons offense on Flying Cloud Drive
May 27 - Tampering with a vehicle on Olympia Drive; Shady Oak Road
May 28 - Stalking on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Chestnut Drive
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.