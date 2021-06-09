EPPD car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s May 21-28 reports were these incidents:

May 21- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and I-494

- Theft on Hunters Run; Hamilton Road; Terrey Pine Drive; Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

May 22 - Theft on Glen Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road

May 23 - Assault on Bearpath Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Misty Morning Lane; Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

May 24 - Theft on Butterscotch Road

- Person found on Den Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

May 25 - Theft on 78th Street; Shady Oak Road; Stanley Trail

- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive

- Burglary on Canadians Landing

May 26 - Drugs on Pioneer Trail

- Industrial accident on Fuller Road

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Weapons offense on Flying Cloud Drive

May 27 - Tampering with a vehicle on Olympia Drive; Shady Oak Road

May 28 - Stalking on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Chestnut Drive

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Recommended for you

Load comments