Included in the department’s May 14-21 reports were these incidents:
May 14 - Plane in flight emergency on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Highway 212
May 15 - Drugs on Joiner Way, Flying Cloud Drive
- Burglary on Kerry Lane
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive, Point Chase
May 16 - Theft on Staring Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive
May 17 - Drugs on Highway 169
- Weapons offense on I-494
- Tampering with a vehicle on Kiersten Place, Technology Drive
- Burglary on Martin Drive, Partridge Circle
- Theft on Wilson Drive
- Death investigation on Hilltop Road
- Found person on Dell Road
May 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Martin Drive
- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive
May 19 - No reports
May 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sheridan Lane, Hiawatha Avenue, Heather Avenue, Flying Cloud Drive, Singletree Lane
- Stalking on Cold Stream Lane
- Burglary on Wellington Drive
May 21 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Hunters Run, Hamilton Road, Terrey Pine Drive, Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
