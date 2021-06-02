Eden prairie badge

Included in the department’s May 14-21 reports were these incidents:

May 14 - Plane in flight emergency on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Highway 212

May 15 - Drugs on Joiner Way, Flying Cloud Drive

- Burglary on Kerry Lane

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive, Point Chase

May 16 - Theft on Staring Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive

May 17 - Drugs on Highway 169

- Weapons offense on I-494

- Tampering with a vehicle on Kiersten Place, Technology Drive

- Burglary on Martin Drive, Partridge Circle

- Theft on Wilson Drive

- Death investigation on Hilltop Road

- Found person on Dell Road

May 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Martin Drive

- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive

May 19 - No reports

May 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sheridan Lane, Hiawatha Avenue, Heather Avenue, Flying Cloud Drive, Singletree Lane

- Stalking on Cold Stream Lane

- Burglary on Wellington Drive

May 21 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Hunters Run, Hamilton Road, Terrey Pine Drive, Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Recommended for you

Load comments