eppd coats

Included in the department’s May 13-20 reports were these incidents:

May 13 - Harassing communication on Glory Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Phaeton Drive

- Drugs on Valley View Road

May 14 - Lost person on Shoreline Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Pincherry Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Lotus View

- Damage to property on Indigo Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Carmody Drive

May 15 - Theft on Chestnut Drive; Iris Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Windward Circle; Neil Lake Road; Viking Drive

May 16 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Wagner Way

- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive

May 17 - Threat on Chestnut Drive

- Harassing communication on Neill Lake Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Kurtz Lane

- Burglary on Singletree Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Columbine Road

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Eden Prairie Road

May 18 - Threat on Columbine Road

- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive

- Window peeper on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Northrup Trail

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct o Rowland Road

May 19 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Fountain Place

- Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle; Sunnybrook Road

- Disorderly conduct on Towers Lane

- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Riley Lake Road; Harvest Lane

- Found property on Mitchell Road

- Malicious mischief on Singletree Lane

May 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Death investigation on Indian Chief Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane

