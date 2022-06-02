Included in the department’s May 13-20 reports were these incidents:
May 13 - Harassing communication on Glory Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Phaeton Drive
- Drugs on Valley View Road
May 14 - Lost person on Shoreline Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Pincherry Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Lotus View
- Damage to property on Indigo Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Carmody Drive
May 15 - Theft on Chestnut Drive; Iris Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Windward Circle; Neil Lake Road; Viking Drive
May 16 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Wagner Way
- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive
May 17 - Threat on Chestnut Drive
- Harassing communication on Neill Lake Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Kurtz Lane
- Burglary on Singletree Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Columbine Road
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Eden Prairie Road
May 18 - Threat on Columbine Road
- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive
- Window peeper on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Northrup Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct o Rowland Road
May 19 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Fountain Place
- Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle; Sunnybrook Road
- Disorderly conduct on Towers Lane
- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Riley Lake Road; Harvest Lane
- Found property on Mitchell Road
- Malicious mischief on Singletree Lane
May 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Death investigation on Indian Chief Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane
