Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s March 5-12 reports were these incidents:
March 5 - Industrial accident on Washington Avenue.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Den Road, Singletree Lane, Black Maple Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane.
- Drugs on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
March 6 - Theft on Singletree Lane.
March 7 - Tampering with a vehicle on Hawthorne Drive.
March 8 - Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Lane, Flying Cloud Drive, Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Assault on Pioneer Trail.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
March 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anagram Drive.
- Drugs on Valley View Road.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
March 10 - Theft on Canterbury Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell Road.
March 11 - Theft on Cypress Lane.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
March 12 - Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive.
