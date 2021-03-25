EP badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s March 5-12 reports were these incidents:

March 5 - Industrial accident on Washington Avenue.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Den Road, Singletree Lane, Black Maple Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane.

- Drugs on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

March 6 - Theft on Singletree Lane.

March 7 - Tampering with a vehicle on Hawthorne Drive.

March 8 - Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Lane, Flying Cloud Drive, Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Assault on Pioneer Trail.

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

March 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anagram Drive.

- Drugs on Valley View Road.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

March 10 - Theft on Canterbury Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell Road.

March 11 - Theft on Cypress Lane.

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

March 12 - Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive.

