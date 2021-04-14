eden prairie car

Included in the department’s March 26 to April 4 reports were these incidents:

March 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway; 76th Street

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Technology

March 27 - Theft on Den road; Flying Cloud Drive; Preswick Boulevard

March 28 - Drugs on Highway 169

- Theft on City West Parkway

March 29 - Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive; Dell Road

- Theft on Singletree Lane; Carmody Drive; Chestnut Drive

- Burglary on Labont Way

March 30 - Drugs on Mitchell Road

March 31 - Burglary on Alpine Way

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Leaping Deer Lane

April 1 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive; Lorence Way; Mitchell Road

- Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Den Road

- Robbery on Prairie Center Drive

April 2 - Burglary on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Juniper Lane

- Vehicle theft on Eden Prairie Road

