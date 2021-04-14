Included in the department’s March 26 to April 4 reports were these incidents:
March 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway; 76th Street
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Technology
March 27 - Theft on Den road; Flying Cloud Drive; Preswick Boulevard
March 28 - Drugs on Highway 169
- Theft on City West Parkway
March 29 - Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive; Dell Road
- Theft on Singletree Lane; Carmody Drive; Chestnut Drive
- Burglary on Labont Way
March 30 - Drugs on Mitchell Road
March 31 - Burglary on Alpine Way
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Leaping Deer Lane
April 1 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive; Lorence Way; Mitchell Road
- Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Den Road
- Robbery on Prairie Center Drive
April 2 - Burglary on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Juniper Lane
- Vehicle theft on Eden Prairie Road
