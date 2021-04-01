EP police car

Included in the department’s March 12-19 reports were these incidents:

March 12 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive

- Suspicious package on Valley View Road

March 13 - Theft on Haralson Drive, Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive

March 14 - Death investigation on Office Ridge Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lane, Wilder Drive

March 15 - Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Frederick Place

March 16 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Office Ridge Circle and Valley View Road

March 17 - Vehicle theft on Hamilton Road

March 18 - Threat on Paulsen Drive, Kurtz Lane

- Drugs on Valley View Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Rowland Road

March 19 - Theft at the intersection of Highway 62 and I-494

