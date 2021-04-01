Included in the department’s March 12-19 reports were these incidents:
March 12 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive
- Suspicious package on Valley View Road
March 13 - Theft on Haralson Drive, Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive
March 14 - Death investigation on Office Ridge Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lane, Wilder Drive
March 15 - Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Frederick Place
March 16 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Office Ridge Circle and Valley View Road
March 17 - Vehicle theft on Hamilton Road
March 18 - Threat on Paulsen Drive, Kurtz Lane
- Drugs on Valley View Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Rowland Road
March 19 - Theft at the intersection of Highway 62 and I-494
