Included in the department’s March 11-25 reports were these incidents:
March 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive
- Harassing communication on Baywood Lane
March 12- Disturbing the peace on Flying Cloud Drive; Viking Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
March 13 - Disturbing the peace on Viking Drive; Marigold Circle; Lesley Lane
- Trespassing on Viking Drive
- Theft on Cold Stream Lane
- Drugs on Howard Lane
- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
March 14 - Tampering with the mail on Lorence Way
- Theft by check on Plaza drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street
- Recovery of stolen items on Plaza Drive
- Burglary on Eden Road
March 15 - Assault on Valley View Road
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on City West Parkway; Technology Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Lorence Way
- Found property at the intersection of Dell Road and Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway
March 16 - Theft at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494; Pavelka Drive; Edenvale Boulevard
- Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Smetana Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road
- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road
- Vehicle theft on Chestnut Drive
March 17 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Shady Oak; City West Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive; Peep Oday Trail; City West Parkway; Viking Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Valley View Road; Ladino Circle
- Assault on Mitchell Road
March 18 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle; Primrose Lane; Eden Road
- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive
- Found property on Mitchell Road
March 19 - Death investigation on Stewart Drive
- Drugs on City West Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Kurtz Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive; Hillcrest Court
- Harassing communication on Technology Drive
- Damage to property on Junegrass Lane
March 20 - Assault on Eden Road
- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road
- Damage to property on Wellington Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane
March 21 - Disorderly conduct on Glen Lane
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on the Highway 212 exit ramp at Bryant Lake
- Malicious mischief on Cottonwood Lane
March 22 - Harassing communication on 62nd Street
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Optum Way
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Found property on Leona Road
- Theft on Dell Road
March 23 - Disorderly conduct on Muirfield Lane
- Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane
- Threat on Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Viking Drive
- Harassing communication on Baker Road
- Theft on Den Road
March 24 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive; City West Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail
- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
March 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Baker Road; Anagram Drive; Washington Avenue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.