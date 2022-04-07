Included in the department’s March 11-25 reports were these incidents:

March 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive

- Harassing communication on Baywood Lane

March 12- Disturbing the peace on Flying Cloud Drive; Viking Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

March 13 - Disturbing the peace on Viking Drive; Marigold Circle; Lesley Lane

- Trespassing on Viking Drive

- Theft on Cold Stream Lane

- Drugs on Howard Lane

- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

March 14 - Tampering with the mail on Lorence Way

- Theft by check on Plaza drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street

- Recovery of stolen items on Plaza Drive

- Burglary on Eden Road

March 15 - Assault on Valley View Road

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on City West Parkway; Technology Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Lorence Way

- Found property at the intersection of Dell Road and Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway

March 16 - Theft at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494; Pavelka Drive; Edenvale Boulevard

- Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Smetana Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road

- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road

- Vehicle theft on Chestnut Drive

March 17 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Shady Oak; City West Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive; Peep Oday Trail; City West Parkway; Viking Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Valley View Road; Ladino Circle

- Assault on Mitchell Road

March 18 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle; Primrose Lane; Eden Road

- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive

- Found property on Mitchell Road

March 19 - Death investigation on Stewart Drive

- Drugs on City West Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Kurtz Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive; Hillcrest Court

- Harassing communication on Technology Drive

- Damage to property on Junegrass Lane

March 20 - Assault on Eden Road

- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road

- Damage to property on Wellington Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane

March 21 - Disorderly conduct on Glen Lane

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on the Highway 212 exit ramp at Bryant Lake

- Malicious mischief on Cottonwood Lane

March 22 - Harassing communication on 62nd Street

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Optum Way

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Found property on Leona Road

- Theft on Dell Road

March 23 - Disorderly conduct on Muirfield Lane

- Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane

- Threat on Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Viking Drive

- Harassing communication on Baker Road

- Theft on Den Road

March 24 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive; City West Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail

- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

March 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Baker Road; Anagram Drive; Washington Avenue

