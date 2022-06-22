ep police car

Included in the department’s June 3-10 reports were these incidents:

June 3 - Burglary on Frontier Place

- Theft on Bennett Place; Glory Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Stirrup Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road; Bearpath Trail

- Malicious mischief on Boyd Avenue

June 4 - Found property on Riley Lake Road; Mitchell Road; Valley View Road

- Theft on Pioneer Trail; Valley View Road

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive; Woodland Drive; Sandy Point Road

- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive

- Malicious mischief on School Road

June 5 - Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Malicious mischief on Linwood Court

- Recovery of stolen items

June 6 - Drugs on Edenvale Boulevard

- Assault on Morgan Lane; Woodland Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive

- Found property on Technology Drive; Valley View Road

- Damage to property on Bennett Place

- Disorderly conduct on Franklin Circle

- Theft on Preserve Boulevard; Singletree Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Townsend Drive; Valley Road

June 7 - Found property on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Terra Verde Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Harvest Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Valley View Road

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut; Dahlia Circle

June 8 - Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Riley Lake Road; Technology Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle

June 9 - Malicious mischief on Bren Lane; Edgebrook Place

- Threat on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Crystal View Road and Prairie Center Drive; Mitchell Road

June 10 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle; City West Parkway; Garden Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road; Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Fieldcrest Road; Glen Lane

- Death investigation on Knightsbridge Road

- Found property on Mitchell Road; County Road 62

- Malicious mischief on Anderson Lakes Parkway

