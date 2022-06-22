Included in the department’s June 3-10 reports were these incidents:
June 3 - Burglary on Frontier Place
- Theft on Bennett Place; Glory Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Stirrup Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road; Bearpath Trail
- Malicious mischief on Boyd Avenue
June 4 - Found property on Riley Lake Road; Mitchell Road; Valley View Road
- Theft on Pioneer Trail; Valley View Road
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive; Woodland Drive; Sandy Point Road
- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive
- Malicious mischief on School Road
June 5 - Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Malicious mischief on Linwood Court
- Recovery of stolen items
June 6 - Drugs on Edenvale Boulevard
- Assault on Morgan Lane; Woodland Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive
- Found property on Technology Drive; Valley View Road
- Damage to property on Bennett Place
- Disorderly conduct on Franklin Circle
- Theft on Preserve Boulevard; Singletree Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Townsend Drive; Valley Road
June 7 - Found property on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Terra Verde Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Harvest Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Valley View Road
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut; Dahlia Circle
June 8 - Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Riley Lake Road; Technology Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle
June 9 - Malicious mischief on Bren Lane; Edgebrook Place
- Threat on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Crystal View Road and Prairie Center Drive; Mitchell Road
June 10 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle; City West Parkway; Garden Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road; Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Fieldcrest Road; Glen Lane
- Death investigation on Knightsbridge Road
- Found property on Mitchell Road; County Road 62
- Malicious mischief on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.