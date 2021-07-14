Included in the department’s June 25-July 2 reports were these incidents:
June 25 - Burglary on chestnut Drive
- Theft on Columbine Road
- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Dell
June 26 - Theft on Eden Prairie Road
- Harassing communications on Flying Cloud Drive
June 27 - Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street
June 28 - Theft on Sapphire Skies; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Harrogate Drive; Pioneer Trail
June 29 - Theft on Martin Drive; Den Road
- Death investigation on Leona Road
June 30 - Theft of a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail; Flying Cloud Drive; Viking Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail; Heathbrook Drive
- Harassing communications on Regency Lane
- Drugs on City West Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive
- Burglary on Saratoga Lane
- Tampering with the mail on Hames Way
July 1 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 169 and Riverview Road
- Theft on Valley Road; Flying Cloud Drive
July 2 - Theft on Runnel Circle; Dane Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Grey Widgeon Place
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 169
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
