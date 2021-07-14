eppd badge

Included in the department’s June 25-July 2 reports were these incidents:

June 25 - Burglary on chestnut Drive

- Theft on Columbine Road

- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Dell

June 26 - Theft on Eden Prairie Road

- Harassing communications on Flying Cloud Drive

June 27 - Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street

June 28 - Theft on Sapphire Skies; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Harrogate Drive; Pioneer Trail

June 29 - Theft on Martin Drive; Den Road

- Death investigation on Leona Road

June 30 - Theft of a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail; Flying Cloud Drive; Viking Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail; Heathbrook Drive

- Harassing communications on Regency Lane

- Drugs on City West Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive

- Burglary on Saratoga Lane

- Tampering with the mail on Hames Way

July 1 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 169 and Riverview Road

- Theft on Valley Road; Flying Cloud Drive

July 2 - Theft on Runnel Circle; Dane Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Grey Widgeon Place

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 169

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments