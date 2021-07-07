Included in the department’s June 18-25 reports were these incidents:
June 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive; Sheldon Avenue
- Tampering with the mail on Germaine Terrace
June 19 - Threat on Plaza Drive
- Found person on Office Ridge Circle
- Theft of a vehicle on Eden Prairie Road
June 20 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Wagner Way
- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail
- Harassing communication on Burr Ridge; Manor Road
- Recovery of stolen items on Atherton Way
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and France Avenue
June 21 - Death investigation on Preserve Boulevard
- Tampering with a vehicle on 74th Street; Singletree Lane; Cedarcrest Drive
- Theft on Olympia Drive; Leona Road; Leona Road; Primrose Lane
- Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive
- Harassing communication on Briarglen Road
- Damage to property on Staring Lane
- Malicious mischief on Stephens Point
June 22 - Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Highway 169 and Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Burglary on Mount Curve Road
- Theft on Washington Avenue; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Franlo Road; Singletree Lane; Hunters Run
- Damage to property on Rustic Hills Drive; Valley View Road
- Vehicle theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Holly Road
- Malicious mischief at the intersection of Darnel Road and Porcupine Court
June 23 - Vehicle theft on Westwind Drive
- Theft on Columbine Road; Hidden Oaks Drive; Prairie Lakes Drive
- Harassing communication on Westwind Drive
June 24 - Theft on Leona Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Maple Leaf Drive
June 25 - Burglary on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Columbine Road
- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Dell Road
