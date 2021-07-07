EP police car

Included in the department’s June 18-25 reports were these incidents:

June 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive; Sheldon Avenue

- Tampering with the mail on Germaine Terrace

June 19 - Threat on Plaza Drive

- Found person on Office Ridge Circle

- Theft of a vehicle on Eden Prairie Road

June 20 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Wagner Way

- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail

- Harassing communication on Burr Ridge; Manor Road

- Recovery of stolen items on Atherton Way

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and France Avenue

June 21 - Death investigation on Preserve Boulevard

- Tampering with a vehicle on 74th Street; Singletree Lane; Cedarcrest Drive

- Theft on Olympia Drive; Leona Road; Leona Road; Primrose Lane

- Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive

- Harassing communication on Briarglen Road

- Damage to property on Staring Lane

- Malicious mischief on Stephens Point

June 22 - Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Highway 169 and Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Burglary on Mount Curve Road

- Theft on Washington Avenue; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Franlo Road; Singletree Lane; Hunters Run

- Damage to property on Rustic Hills Drive; Valley View Road

- Vehicle theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Holly Road

- Malicious mischief at the intersection of Darnel Road and Porcupine Court

June 23 - Vehicle theft on Westwind Drive

- Theft on Columbine Road; Hidden Oaks Drive; Prairie Lakes Drive

- Harassing communication on Westwind Drive

June 24 - Theft on Leona Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Maple Leaf Drive

June 25 - Burglary on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Columbine Road

- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Dell Road

Load comments