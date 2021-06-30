EP police badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s June 11-18 reports were these incidents:

June 11 - Death investigation on Kerry Lane; Labont way

- Harassing communication on Pleasantview Road

- Damage to property on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Liv Lane; Flying Cloud Drive

- Weapons offense at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169

June 12 - Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Fountain Place

- Theft of a vehicle on Technology Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Lesley Lane

June 13 - Theft on Staring Lane; Prairie Center Drive

June 14 - Tampering with a vehicle on Raymond Lane

- Tampering with the mail on Hames Way

- Theft on Lorence Way

- Drugs on Staring Lake Parkway

June 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Death investigation on Timber Lake Drive

- Theft on Kutcher Lane; Promontory Drive; Holly Road; Plaza Drive

June 16 - Theft on Raspberry Hill Road; Magnolia Trail; Prairie Center Drive; Shady Oak Road

- Harassing communication on Evener Way

- Drugs on City West Parkway; Plaza Drive

June 17 - Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive; Topview Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Damage to property on Kurtz Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Valley View Road

June 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive; Sheldon Avenue

- Tampering with the mail on Germaine Terrace

Recommended for you

Load comments