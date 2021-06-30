Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s June 11-18 reports were these incidents:
June 11 - Death investigation on Kerry Lane; Labont way
- Harassing communication on Pleasantview Road
- Damage to property on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Liv Lane; Flying Cloud Drive
- Weapons offense at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169
June 12 - Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Fountain Place
- Theft of a vehicle on Technology Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Lesley Lane
June 13 - Theft on Staring Lane; Prairie Center Drive
June 14 - Tampering with a vehicle on Raymond Lane
- Tampering with the mail on Hames Way
- Theft on Lorence Way
- Drugs on Staring Lake Parkway
June 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Death investigation on Timber Lake Drive
- Theft on Kutcher Lane; Promontory Drive; Holly Road; Plaza Drive
June 16 - Theft on Raspberry Hill Road; Magnolia Trail; Prairie Center Drive; Shady Oak Road
- Harassing communication on Evener Way
- Drugs on City West Parkway; Plaza Drive
June 17 - Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive; Topview Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Damage to property on Kurtz Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Valley View Road
June 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive; Sheldon Avenue
- Tampering with the mail on Germaine Terrace
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.