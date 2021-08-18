Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s July 30 through Aug. 6 reports were these incidents:
July 30 - Death investigation on Park View Lane
- Burglary on Technology Drive
- Damage to property on Ticonderoga Trail
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on Mitchell Road
- Drugs on Viking Drive
July 31 - Drugs on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Singletree Lane; Garden Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Grey Widgeon; Flying Cloud Drive
Aug. 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Marigold Circle
- Malicious Mischief on Holly Road
Aug. 2 - Drugs on Mitchell Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Amherst Lane; Marigold Circle; Flying Cloud Road
Aug. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Saratoga Lane; Pioneer Trail; Chestnut Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Cortland Road; Spencer Sweet Pea; Martin Drive; Massie Curve; Knollwood Drive
- Theft on Martin Drive
Aug. 4 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Singletree Lane
Aug. 5 - Drugs on Wagner Way
- Theft on Marigold Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Technology Drive; Castlemoor Drive; Pioneer Trail
Aug. 6 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Baker
- Theft on Edenvale Boulevard; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
