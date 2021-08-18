EP car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s July 30 through Aug. 6 reports were these incidents:

July 30 - Death investigation on Park View Lane

- Burglary on Technology Drive

- Damage to property on Ticonderoga Trail

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on Mitchell Road

- Drugs on Viking Drive

July 31 - Drugs on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Singletree Lane; Garden Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Grey Widgeon; Flying Cloud Drive

Aug. 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Marigold Circle

- Malicious Mischief on Holly Road

Aug. 2 - Drugs on Mitchell Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Amherst Lane; Marigold Circle; Flying Cloud Road

Aug. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Saratoga Lane; Pioneer Trail; Chestnut Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Cortland Road; Spencer Sweet Pea; Martin Drive; Massie Curve; Knollwood Drive

- Theft on Martin Drive

Aug. 4 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Singletree Lane

Aug. 5 - Drugs on Wagner Way

- Theft on Marigold Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Technology Drive; Castlemoor Drive; Pioneer Trail

Aug. 6 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Baker

- Theft on Edenvale Boulevard; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

