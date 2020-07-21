EP badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police July 3-10 reports were the following incidents:

July 3

- Death investigation on Office Ridge Circle

- Welfare check on Baker Road

- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Leona Road

- Welfare check on Tartan Curve

- Welfare check on Hames Way

- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Joiner Way

- Welfare check on Cumberland Road

- Damage to property on Office Ridge Circle

- Assault on Office Ridge Circle

July 4

- Drugs on Interstate 494

- Disturbing the peace on Mere Drive

- Theft on Kristie Lane

- Welfare check on Viking Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Mere Drive

- 26 complaints about fireworks

- Disorderly conduct on Carmody Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Ridgewind Road

- Welfare check on Hunters Run

- Disturbing the peace on Bittersweet Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Pioneer Trail

July 5

- Drugs on 78th Street

- Damage o property on Pioneer Trail

- Disturbing the peace on Roberts Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Damage to property on Hiawatha Avenue

- Disturbing the peace on Franlo Road

- Damage to property on Duck Lake Trail

- Drugs on Woodland Drive

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Stalking on Flying Cloud Drive

- Recovery of stolen goods on Center Way

- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road

July 6

- Theft on Den Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Viking Drive

- Welfare check on Office Ridge Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Road

- Theft on Riverview Road

- Welfare check on 62nd Street

- Disorderly conduct on Pioneer Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Magenta Bay

- Welfare check on Basswood Road

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on Fuller Road

July 7

- Tampering with a vehicle on Riverview Road

- Welfare check on Golf View Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

- Intoxication on Westridge Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive

July 8

- Welfare check on Sunnybrook Road

- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive

- Theft by check on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Whispering Oaks Drive

- Recovery of stolen goods on Singletree Lane

- Tampering with the mail on Crestwood Terrace

- Damage to property on Valley View Road

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Intoxication on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Lawson Lane

July 9

- Tampering with a vehicle on Emerald Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on South Shore Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pleasantview Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Barrington Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chennault Way

- Tampering with a vehicle on 175th Avenue

- Tampering with a vehicle on 66th Street Circle

- Tampering with the mail on Hanover Lane

- Theft on Island Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Irvine Circle

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Dell Road

- Threat on Mitchell Road

- Welfare check on Office Ridge Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Ticonderoga Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Twilight Trail

- Damage to property on Jack Pine Trail

- Weapons offense on Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Franklin Circle

July 10

- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Boyd Avenue

- Found property on 62nd Street

- Tampering with a vehicle on South Shore Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Manor Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Baywood Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Baywood Terrace

- Tampering with a vehicle on Hillcrest Court

- Found property on Eden Prairie Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Sheldon Avenue

- Damage to property on Woodland Drive

- Welfare check on Edinburgh Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Barberry Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Plaza Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail

- Theft on Wagner Way

- Harassing communication on Wynnfield Road

- Lost person on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Lenox Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane

