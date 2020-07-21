Included in the Eden Prairie Police July 3-10 reports were the following incidents:
July 3
- Death investigation on Office Ridge Circle
- Welfare check on Baker Road
- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Leona Road
- Welfare check on Tartan Curve
- Welfare check on Hames Way
- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Joiner Way
- Welfare check on Cumberland Road
- Damage to property on Office Ridge Circle
- Assault on Office Ridge Circle
July 4
- Drugs on Interstate 494
- Disturbing the peace on Mere Drive
- Theft on Kristie Lane
- Welfare check on Viking Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Mere Drive
- 26 complaints about fireworks
- Disorderly conduct on Carmody Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Ridgewind Road
- Welfare check on Hunters Run
- Disturbing the peace on Bittersweet Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Pioneer Trail
July 5
- Drugs on 78th Street
- Damage o property on Pioneer Trail
- Disturbing the peace on Roberts Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Damage to property on Hiawatha Avenue
- Disturbing the peace on Franlo Road
- Damage to property on Duck Lake Trail
- Drugs on Woodland Drive
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Stalking on Flying Cloud Drive
- Recovery of stolen goods on Center Way
- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road
July 6
- Theft on Den Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Viking Drive
- Welfare check on Office Ridge Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Road
- Theft on Riverview Road
- Welfare check on 62nd Street
- Disorderly conduct on Pioneer Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magenta Bay
- Welfare check on Basswood Road
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on Fuller Road
July 7
- Tampering with a vehicle on Riverview Road
- Welfare check on Golf View Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
- Intoxication on Westridge Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive
July 8
- Welfare check on Sunnybrook Road
- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive
- Theft by check on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Whispering Oaks Drive
- Recovery of stolen goods on Singletree Lane
- Tampering with the mail on Crestwood Terrace
- Damage to property on Valley View Road
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Intoxication on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Lawson Lane
July 9
- Tampering with a vehicle on Emerald Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on South Shore Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pleasantview Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Barrington Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chennault Way
- Tampering with a vehicle on 175th Avenue
- Tampering with a vehicle on 66th Street Circle
- Tampering with the mail on Hanover Lane
- Theft on Island Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Irvine Circle
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Dell Road
- Threat on Mitchell Road
- Welfare check on Office Ridge Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Ticonderoga Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Twilight Trail
- Damage to property on Jack Pine Trail
- Weapons offense on Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Franklin Circle
July 10
- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Boyd Avenue
- Found property on 62nd Street
- Tampering with a vehicle on South Shore Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Manor Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Baywood Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Baywood Terrace
- Tampering with a vehicle on Hillcrest Court
- Found property on Eden Prairie Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Sheldon Avenue
- Damage to property on Woodland Drive
- Welfare check on Edinburgh Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Barberry Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Plaza Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail
- Theft on Wagner Way
- Harassing communication on Wynnfield Road
- Lost person on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Lenox Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.