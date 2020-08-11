EP badge

Included in the Eden Prairie police July 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:

July 24 - Theft on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Preserve Boulevard and on Laurel Drive

- Damage to property on Magnolia Trail

- Drugs on Viking Drive

July 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Point Chase, Shoreline Drive and Technology Drive

- Damage to property on Columbine Road

- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive

July 26 - Drugs at the intersection of Tanager Lane and Edenvale Boulevard

- Tampering with a vehicle at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

July 27 - Theft on Office Ridge Circle and Buckingham Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Laurel Drive and Technology Drive

July 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway and Cherokee Trail

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Malicious mischief on Peterborg Road

- Tampering with the mail on Kingston Drive

July 29 - Theft on Bluff Road, Plaza Drive, Haralson Drive, Duck Lake Trail and Edenvale Boulevard

- Damage to property on Island Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive

July 30 - Drugs at the intersection of City West Parkway and Old Shady Oak

- Theft on Franlo Road, 192nd Avenue and Flying Cloud Drive

July 31 - Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle, Bellevue Lane and Plaza Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Joiner Way and Eden Prairie Road

- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Venture

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments