Included in the Eden Prairie police July 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:
July 24 - Theft on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Preserve Boulevard and on Laurel Drive
- Damage to property on Magnolia Trail
- Drugs on Viking Drive
July 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Point Chase, Shoreline Drive and Technology Drive
- Damage to property on Columbine Road
- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive
July 26 - Drugs at the intersection of Tanager Lane and Edenvale Boulevard
- Tampering with a vehicle at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
July 27 - Theft on Office Ridge Circle and Buckingham Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Laurel Drive and Technology Drive
July 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway and Cherokee Trail
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Malicious mischief on Peterborg Road
- Tampering with the mail on Kingston Drive
July 29 - Theft on Bluff Road, Plaza Drive, Haralson Drive, Duck Lake Trail and Edenvale Boulevard
- Damage to property on Island Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive
July 30 - Drugs at the intersection of City West Parkway and Old Shady Oak
- Theft on Franlo Road, 192nd Avenue and Flying Cloud Drive
July 31 - Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle, Bellevue Lane and Plaza Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Joiner Way and Eden Prairie Road
- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Venture
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
