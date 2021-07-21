EP police badge

Included in the department’s July 2-9 reports were these incidents:

July 2 - Theft on Runnel Circle; Dane Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Grey Widgeon Place

- Tampering with a vehicle on Cranberry Lane

- Theft of a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 169

July 3 - Drugs on Cranberry Lane

- Assault on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

July 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on School Road

- Theft on Terrey Pine Drive

July 5 - Drugs on Black Maple Drive

July 6 - Theft of a vehicle on Franlo Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Knoble Court

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Pioneer Trail; Leona Road

July 7 - Harassing communication on Cobblestone Way

- Theft of a vehicle on Azure Skies

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive

- Threat on Magnolia Trail

July 8 - Theft of a vehicle on Joiner Way; Leona Road

- Theft on Martin Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail; Viking Drive; South Shore Lane

July 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive; the intersection of Leona Road and Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Glory Lane

