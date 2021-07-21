Included in the department’s July 2-9 reports were these incidents:
July 2 - Theft on Runnel Circle; Dane Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Grey Widgeon Place
- Tampering with a vehicle on Cranberry Lane
- Theft of a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 169
July 3 - Drugs on Cranberry Lane
- Assault on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
July 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on School Road
- Theft on Terrey Pine Drive
July 5 - Drugs on Black Maple Drive
July 6 - Theft of a vehicle on Franlo Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Knoble Court
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Pioneer Trail; Leona Road
July 7 - Harassing communication on Cobblestone Way
- Theft of a vehicle on Azure Skies
- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive
- Threat on Magnolia Trail
July 8 - Theft of a vehicle on Joiner Way; Leona Road
- Theft on Martin Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail; Viking Drive; South Shore Lane
July 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive; the intersection of Leona Road and Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Glory Lane
