Included in the department’s July 16-23 reports were these incidents:
July 16 - A vehicle was reported stolen on Flying Cloud Drive
- Damage to property on Westwind Drive
- A theft was reported on Chestnut Drive; Washington Avenue; Valley View Road
July 17 - A theft was reported on Leona Road; Singletree Lane; Inverness Curve
- Harassing communication on Cypress Lane
July 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road
- Assault at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell Road
- Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Martin
July 19 - Theft on Topview Road; Gerard Drive; Magnolia Trail
- Recovery of stolen items on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Edenvale Boulevard; Point Chase
July 20 - Burglary on Jasmine Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive
- Robbery on Shannon Court
- Drugs on Indian Chief Road
July 21 - Drugs on Dell Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Franlo Road
July 22 - Vehicle theft on Garden Lane; Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Hames Way; Flying Cloud Drive
July 23 - Vehicle theft on Valley View Road
-Tampering with a vehicle on Main Street
- Assault on 78th Street
- Theft on Neill Lake Road
