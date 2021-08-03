ep police car

Included in the department’s July 16-23 reports were these incidents:

July 16 - A vehicle was reported stolen on Flying Cloud Drive

- Damage to property on Westwind Drive

- A theft was reported on Chestnut Drive; Washington Avenue; Valley View Road

July 17 - A theft was reported on Leona Road; Singletree Lane; Inverness Curve

- Harassing communication on Cypress Lane

July 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road

- Assault at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell Road

- Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Martin

July 19 - Theft on Topview Road; Gerard Drive; Magnolia Trail

- Recovery of stolen items on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Edenvale Boulevard; Point Chase

July 20 - Burglary on Jasmine Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive

- Robbery on Shannon Court

- Drugs on Indian Chief Road

July 21 - Drugs on Dell Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Franlo Road

July 22 - Vehicle theft on Garden Lane; Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Hames Way; Flying Cloud Drive

July 23 - Vehicle theft on Valley View Road

-Tampering with a vehicle on Main Street

- Assault on 78th Street

- Theft on Neill Lake Road

