Included in the Eden Prairie Police July 10 to 17 reports were these incidents:
July 10 - Tampering with a vehicle on Boyd Avenue, South Shore Lane, Manor Road, Baywood Lane, Baywood Terrace, Hillcrest Court, Sheldon Avenue, Barberry Lane and Duck Lake Trail
- Damage to property on Woodland Drive
- Theft on Wagner Way
- Harassing communication on Wynnfield Road
July 11 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive
- Harassing communication on Flying Could Drive
July 12 - Theft on Eden Prairie Road, Horseshoe Trail, Flying Cloud Drive and Wagner Way
- Tampering with a vehicle on Wagner Way
- Assault on Dahlia Circle
- Damage to property on Anderson Lakes Parkway
July 13 - Burglary of a business on City West Parkway
- Damage to property on Riley Lake Road
- Theft on Masons Point
- Tampering with the mail on Stratford Road
July 14 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Castle Lane
July 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Highway 212
- Tampering with the mail on Berger Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Anderson Lakes Parkway
July 16 - Damage to property on Stanley Trail and Briarglen Road
- Theft on Windsor Terrace and Wagner Way
July 17 - Theft on Valley View Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Damage to property on Shetland Road and Valley View Road
- Theft of a vehicle on Briarglen Road
- Harassing communication on Edenvale Boulevard
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.