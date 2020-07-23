EP car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police July 10 to 17 reports were these incidents:

July 10 - Tampering with a vehicle on Boyd Avenue, South Shore Lane, Manor Road, Baywood Lane, Baywood Terrace, Hillcrest Court, Sheldon Avenue, Barberry Lane and Duck Lake Trail

- Damage to property on Woodland Drive

- Theft on Wagner Way

- Harassing communication on Wynnfield Road

July 11 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive

- Harassing communication on Flying Could Drive

July 12 - Theft on Eden Prairie Road, Horseshoe Trail, Flying Cloud Drive and Wagner Way

- Tampering with a vehicle on Wagner Way

- Assault on Dahlia Circle

- Damage to property on Anderson Lakes Parkway

July 13 - Burglary of a business on City West Parkway

- Damage to property on Riley Lake Road

- Theft on Masons Point

- Tampering with the mail on Stratford Road

July 14 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Castle Lane

July 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Highway 212

- Tampering with the mail on Berger Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Anderson Lakes Parkway

July 16 - Damage to property on Stanley Trail and Briarglen Road

- Theft on Windsor Terrace and Wagner Way

July 17 - Theft on Valley View Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Damage to property on Shetland Road and Valley View Road

- Theft of a vehicle on Briarglen Road

- Harassing communication on Edenvale Boulevard

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

