ep badge

Included in the department’s Jan. 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 8 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Neill Lake Road; Westwind Drive; Dahlia Circle.

- Burglary on Flying Cloud Drive.

Jan. 9 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive.

Jan. 10 - Theft of a vehicle on Center Way.

- Theft on Massie Curve.

Jan. 11 - Theft of a vehicle on Zenith Lane.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane.

Jan. 12 - Theft on Columbine Road; Duck Lake Trail; Pioneer Trail.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Villa Court.

Jan. 13 - Drugs on Technology Drive; intersection of Valley View Road and Bryant Lake.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail.

- Theft of a vehicle on Washington Avenue.

- Theft on Castlemoor Drive.

- Death investigation on Ros Emily Lane.

Jan. 14 - Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Pioneer Trail.

- Theft on Singletree Lane; Brighton Lane.

- Drugs on City West Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive.

- Weapons offense on Valley View Road.

Jan. 15 - Robbery on St. Johns Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on Ontario Boulevard.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail.

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Load comments