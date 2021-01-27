Included in the department’s Jan. 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 8 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Neill Lake Road; Westwind Drive; Dahlia Circle.
- Burglary on Flying Cloud Drive.
Jan. 9 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive.
Jan. 10 - Theft of a vehicle on Center Way.
- Theft on Massie Curve.
Jan. 11 - Theft of a vehicle on Zenith Lane.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane.
Jan. 12 - Theft on Columbine Road; Duck Lake Trail; Pioneer Trail.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Villa Court.
Jan. 13 - Drugs on Technology Drive; intersection of Valley View Road and Bryant Lake.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail.
- Theft of a vehicle on Washington Avenue.
- Theft on Castlemoor Drive.
- Death investigation on Ros Emily Lane.
Jan. 14 - Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Pioneer Trail.
- Theft on Singletree Lane; Brighton Lane.
- Drugs on City West Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive.
- Weapons offense on Valley View Road.
Jan. 15 - Robbery on St. Johns Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Ontario Boulevard.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail.
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
