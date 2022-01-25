eppd badge

Included in the department’s Jan. 7-14 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 7 - Damage to property on Wild Heron Pointe

- Theft on Bury Drive; Friar Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

Jan. 8 - Death investigation on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Charing Cross; Big Woods Lane; Irvine Circle; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Inverness Curve

- Vehicle theft on Chestnut Drive

- Burglary on Drexel Court; Dove Court

Jan. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road

- Theft on Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Iris Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Harassing communication on Terra Verde Trail

- Drugs at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Flying Cloud Drive

Jan. 10 - Tampering with a vehicle on Venture Lane; 74th Street

- Lost person on Braxton Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on Golden Triangle Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

Jan. 11 - Disturbing the peace on Carriage Court; Glory Lane

- Theft on New Market Drive; Plaze Drive; Larkspur Lane

- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Threat on Shady Oak Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road; Valley View Road

Jan. 12 - Burglary on Edenvale Boulevard

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle; Anderson Lakes Parkway

Jan. 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Nature Lane; Coneflower Lane

- Damage to property at the intersection of Dell Road and Twilight Trail

- Vehicle theft on Office Ridge Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

Jan. 14 - Death investigation on Raven Court

- Disorderly conduct on Yorkshire Lane; intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Neill Lake

