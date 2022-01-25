Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Included in the department’s Jan. 7-14 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 7 - Damage to property on Wild Heron Pointe
- Theft on Bury Drive; Friar Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
Jan. 8 - Death investigation on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Charing Cross; Big Woods Lane; Irvine Circle; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Inverness Curve
- Vehicle theft on Chestnut Drive
- Burglary on Drexel Court; Dove Court
Jan. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road
- Theft on Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Iris Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Harassing communication on Terra Verde Trail
- Drugs at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Flying Cloud Drive
Jan. 10 - Tampering with a vehicle on Venture Lane; 74th Street
- Lost person on Braxton Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on Golden Triangle Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
Jan. 11 - Disturbing the peace on Carriage Court; Glory Lane
- Theft on New Market Drive; Plaze Drive; Larkspur Lane
- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Threat on Shady Oak Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road; Valley View Road
Jan. 12 - Burglary on Edenvale Boulevard
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle; Anderson Lakes Parkway
Jan. 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Nature Lane; Coneflower Lane
- Damage to property at the intersection of Dell Road and Twilight Trail
- Vehicle theft on Office Ridge Circle
Jan. 14 - Death investigation on Raven Court
- Disorderly conduct on Yorkshire Lane; intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Neill Lake
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.