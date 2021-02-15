Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 29 - Stalking on City West Parkway.
Jan. 30 - Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Den; intersection of Highway 100 and Benton.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Jan. 31 - Tampering with a vehicle on Amsden Way.
Feb. 1 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Shady Oak Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.
Feb. 2 - Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane.
- Threat on Broadmoore Drive.
Feb. 3 - Death investigation on Technology Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Market Place Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with the mail on Oak Hill Court.
Feb. 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on Hennepin Town Road; Chestnut Drive.
- Theft on Technology Drive; Palisades Circle.
- Death investigation on Spencer Sweet Pea Lane.
Feb. 5 - Death investigation on Tamarack Trail.
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street; Washington Avenue.
- Theft on Viking Drive.
