Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 29 - Stalking on City West Parkway.

Jan. 30 - Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Den; intersection of Highway 100 and Benton.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Jan. 31 - Tampering with a vehicle on Amsden Way.

Feb. 1 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Shady Oak Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.

Feb. 2 - Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane.

- Threat on Broadmoore Drive.

Feb. 3 - Death investigation on Technology Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Market Place Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Oak Hill Court.

Feb. 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on Hennepin Town Road; Chestnut Drive.

- Theft on Technology Drive; Palisades Circle.

- Death investigation on Spencer Sweet Pea Lane.

Feb. 5 - Death investigation on Tamarack Trail.

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street; Washington Avenue.

- Theft on Viking Drive.

