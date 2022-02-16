eppd car

Included in the department’s Jan. 28 through Feb. 4 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 28 - Assault on Tanager Lane

- Death investigation on Castlemoor Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Drugs on Singletree Lane

Jan. 29 - Vehicle theft on Fairway Drive

- Harassing communication on Bentwood Drive

- Theft on Den Road

Jan. 30 - Drugs on Boulder Pointe Road

- Vehicle theft on Steward Drive

- Theft on 78th Street

- Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road

Jan. 31 - Theft by check on Plaza Drive; Pioneer Trail; Leona Road; Townsend Drive; Aztec Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Fairway Drive

- Damage to property on Shady Oak Road

Feb. 1 - Theft on 79th Street

- Theft of a vehicle on Terra Verde Trail; Plaza Drive; Edenwood Drive; Wagner Way

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Cypress Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive

- Burglary on Butterscotch Road

Feb. 2 - Harassing communication on City West Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Singletree Lane

- Theft on Den Road

- Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue

Feb. 3 - Harassing communication on Howard Lane

- Malicious mischief on Burr Ridge Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Threat on 62nd Street

- Death investigation on South Shore Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Leona Road

Feb. 4 - Death investigation on Alpine Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

