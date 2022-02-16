Included in the department’s Jan. 28 through Feb. 4 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 28 - Assault on Tanager Lane
- Death investigation on Castlemoor Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Drugs on Singletree Lane
Jan. 29 - Vehicle theft on Fairway Drive
- Harassing communication on Bentwood Drive
- Theft on Den Road
Jan. 30 - Drugs on Boulder Pointe Road
- Vehicle theft on Steward Drive
- Theft on 78th Street
- Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road
Jan. 31 - Theft by check on Plaza Drive; Pioneer Trail; Leona Road; Townsend Drive; Aztec Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Fairway Drive
- Damage to property on Shady Oak Road
Feb. 1 - Theft on 79th Street
- Theft of a vehicle on Terra Verde Trail; Plaza Drive; Edenwood Drive; Wagner Way
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Cypress Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive
- Burglary on Butterscotch Road
Feb. 2 - Harassing communication on City West Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Singletree Lane
- Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue
Feb. 3 - Harassing communication on Howard Lane
- Malicious mischief on Burr Ridge Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Threat on 62nd Street
- Death investigation on South Shore Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Leona Road
Feb. 4 - Death investigation on Alpine Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
