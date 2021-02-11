Included in the department’s Jan. 15 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 15 - Robbery on St. Johns Drive.
- Vehicle theft on Ontario Boulevard.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail.
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.
Jan. 16 - Theft on Evener Way and on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Burglary on Valley View Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail and on Flying Cloud Drive.
Jan. 17 - Tampering with the mail on Primrose Lane.
- Threat on Brown Thrush Trail.
Jan. 18 - Vehicle theft on Valley View Road.
- Burglary on Terra Verde Trail.
Jan. 19 - Drugs on Viking Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Nature Lane, Neill Lake Road and Liv Lane
- Theft of a post office box on Valley View Road.
Jan. 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Ginger Drive, Ellerdale Lane, Main Street, Hamilton Road and Staring Lake Parkway.
- Theft on Flying Could Drive and Honeysuckle Lane.
- Tampering with the mail on Lorence Way.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
Jan. 21 - Drugs on Technology Drive.
- Theft on Mount Curve Road, Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail; Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Victoria Drive.
Jan. 22 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Leona Road; Leona Road.
Jan. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road; Magnolia Trail.
- Theft on Singletree Lane and on Technology Drive.
Jan. 24 - Tampering with the mail on Mount Curve Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive.
Jan. 25 - Theft on Essex Court, Washington Avenue, 78th Street and Prairie Center Drive.
- Assault on Prairie Center Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road.
- Drugs on Terra Verde Trail.
Jan. 26 - Theft on Valley View Road and on Pioneer Trail.
- Robbery on Prairie Center Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Center Way.
Jan. 27 - Theft on Den Road, Haralson Drive, Sohm Court, Chestnut Drive, Plaza Drive, Flying Cloud Drive and Terracewood Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Mockingbird Lane, Baker Road and Marigold Circle.
- Robbery on Woodland Drive.
Jan. 28 - Theft on 78th Street, Flying Cloud Drive and Gould Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Lone Oak Road.
Jan. 29 - Stalking on City West Parkway.
