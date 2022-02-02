EP car

Included in the department’s Jan. 14-21 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 14 - Death investigation on Raven Court

- Disorderly conduct on Yorkshire Lane

Jan. 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Marth Road and Highway 169

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- Death investigation on Hampshire Lane

Jan. 16 - Harassing communication on Terra Verde Trail; Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Drugs at the intersection of Glen Lane and Singletree Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road

Jan. 17 - Vehicle theft on Basswood Road; Leona Road

- Death investigation on Michele Lane

- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Brighton Lane; Meade Lane; Hennepin Town Road

- Disturbing the peace on Evener Way

- Drugs on Anderson Lakes Parkway

Jan. 18 - Disturbing the peace on 192nd Avenue

- Disorderly conduct on Point Chase

- Theft on Frederick Place

- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

Jan. 19 - Tampering with a vehicle on Ironwood Court

- Theft on Aztec Drive

- Harassing communication on Mitchell Road

- Vehicle theft on Eden Prairie Road

Jan. 20 - Drugs at the intersection of Trillium Circle and Valley View

- Burglary on Washington Avenue

- Tampering with a vehicle on Aztec Drive

Jan. 21 - Theft on Viking Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

