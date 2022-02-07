Sorry, an error occurred.
Included in the department’s Jan. 14-21 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 14 - Death investigation on Raven Court
- Disorderly conduct on Yorkshire Lane
Jan. 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Marth Road and Highway 169
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- Death investigation on Hampshire Lane
Jan. 16 - Harassing communication on Terra Verde Trail; Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Drugs at the intersection of Glen Lane and Singletree Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road
Jan. 17 - Vehicle theft on Basswood Road; Leona Road
- Death investigation on Michele Lane
- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Brighton Lane; Meade Lane; Hennepin Town Road
- Disturbing the peace on Evener Way
- Drugs on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Jan. 18 - Disturbing the peace on 192nd Avenue
- Disorderly conduct on Point Chase
- Theft on Frederick Place
Jan. 19 - Tampering with a vehicle on Ironwood Court
- Theft on Aztec Drive
- Harassing communication on Mitchell Road
- Vehicle theft on Eden Prairie Road
Jan. 20 - Drugs at the intersection of Trillium Circle and Valley View
- Burglary on Washington Avenue
- Tampering with a vehicle on Aztec Drive
Jan. 21 - Theft on Viking Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
