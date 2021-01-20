Included in the department’s Jan. 1 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 1 - Weapons offense on Pioneer Trail.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Creek View Lane.
Jan. 2 - Drugs on I-494 and on City West Parkway.
- Tampering with the mail on Antlers Ridge.
Jan. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive and on Marigold Circle.
- Drugs on Singletree Lane.
- Assault at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Chestnut.
Jan. 4 - Burglary on Mitchell Road.
- Theft on St. Johns Drive, Mitchell Road and Winchester Place.
- Drugs on Woodland Drive.
Jan. 5 - Tampering with the mail on Mount Curve Road.
- Theft on Wagner Way.
Jan. 6 - Tampering with the mail on Mount Curve Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway.
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.
- Theft on Wagner Way.
Jan. 7 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
- Drugs on Woodland Court.
Jan. 8 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Neill Lake Road, Westwind Drive and Dahlia Circle.
- Burglary on Flying Cloud Drive.
