Included in the department’s Jan. 1 to 8 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 1 - Weapons offense on Pioneer Trail.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Creek View Lane.

Jan. 2 - Drugs on I-494 and on City West Parkway.

- Tampering with the mail on Antlers Ridge.

Jan. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive and on Marigold Circle.

- Drugs on Singletree Lane.

- Assault at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Chestnut.

Jan. 4 - Burglary on Mitchell Road.

- Theft on St. Johns Drive, Mitchell Road and Winchester Place.

- Drugs on Woodland Drive.

Jan. 5 - Tampering with the mail on Mount Curve Road.

- Theft on Wagner Way.

Jan. 6 - Tampering with the mail on Mount Curve Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway.

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive.

- Theft on Wagner Way.

Jan. 7 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive.

- Drugs on Woodland Court.

Jan. 8 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Neill Lake Road, Westwind Drive and Dahlia Circle.

- Burglary on Flying Cloud Drive.

