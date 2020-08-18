Included in the Eden Prairie Police July 31 to Aug. 7 reports were these incidents:

July 31 - Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle, Bellevue Lane and Plaza Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie Road and Joiner Way

- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Venture

Aug. 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Rowland Road

- Burglary of a dwelling on Technology Drive

- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail

Aug. 2 - Drugs at intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on 78th Street and on Duck Lake Road

Aug. 3 - Weapons offense on Highway 212

- Burglary of a dwelling on Homeward Hills Road

- Burglary of a dwelling on Holland Circle

Aug. 4 - Damage to property on Mount Curve Road and on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive and on Lee Drive

Aug. 5 - Industrial incident on Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Vehicle theft on Bagpipe Boulevard

- Tampering with the mail on Briarglen Road

Aug. 6 - Threat on Cedarcrest Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Sheridan Lane

- Assault on Valley View Road

- Damage to property on Lorence Way

Aug. 7 - Theft on Eden Road and on Vancouver Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue

- Industrial incident on Capital Drive

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

