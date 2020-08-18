Included in the Eden Prairie Police July 31 to Aug. 7 reports were these incidents:
July 31 - Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle, Bellevue Lane and Plaza Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie Road and Joiner Way
- Drugs at the intersection of 78th Street and Venture
Aug. 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Rowland Road
- Burglary of a dwelling on Technology Drive
- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail
Aug. 2 - Drugs at intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on 78th Street and on Duck Lake Road
Aug. 3 - Weapons offense on Highway 212
- Burglary of a dwelling on Homeward Hills Road
- Burglary of a dwelling on Holland Circle
Aug. 4 - Damage to property on Mount Curve Road and on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive and on Lee Drive
Aug. 5 - Industrial incident on Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Chestnut Drive
- Vehicle theft on Bagpipe Boulevard
- Tampering with the mail on Briarglen Road
Aug. 6 - Threat on Cedarcrest Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Sheridan Lane
- Assault on Valley View Road
- Damage to property on Lorence Way
Aug. 7 - Theft on Eden Road and on Vancouver Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue
- Industrial incident on Capital Drive
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
